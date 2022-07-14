Anantnag (J&K): An off-duty cop was killed and another injured on Thursday in a road accident that took place in Bijbehera town of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. As per reports, the two off-duty officials were on the way to their homes on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding vehicle near Zirpora area in Bijbehera town on Thursday morning.

The officials were rushed to a nearby hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Tariq Ahmed Ahanger, who hailed from Verinag. The other cop is Ishfaq Ahmad Ahanger resident of Nowpoora Dooru. The two cops were posted in the IR 23 Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.