New Delhi: Of 1,657 arsenic-affected habitations in the country, community water purification plants have been installed in 489, the government said on Monday. Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said states and union territories have been advised to install community water purification plants especially in arsenic and fluoride-affected habitations to provide potable water to every household at the rate of 8-10 litres per capita per day.

According to data shared by him, 37 districts in six states and union territories are arsenic-affected. There are 1,657 arsenic-affected habitations in these 37 districts, and community water purification plants have been installed in 489 of them, it showed. Among the states, West Bengal has the highest number of 946 arsenic-affected habitations, followed by Punjab with 560 and Uttar Pradesh 107.

