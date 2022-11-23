Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : Odiya Filmmaker Akshay Parija appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in honey trap case in Bhubaneswar. ED is probing the assets and cash amassed by the alleged lady blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and their associates.

Akshay Parija had filed a complaint with Nayapalli police against Atchana for demanding Rs 3 crore. Akshay Parija was questioned for several hours in ED office on November 22. He was accompanied by his lawyer.