Bhubaneswar: The Capital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar inaugurated a human milk bank at its paediatric unit making it to be the 34th Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre (CLMC) in the country. On an inaugural day, two mothers donated their milk to the facility.

According to hospital sources, this initiative by the National Health Mission (NHM) will cater to the needs of several newborns across the state.

Meanwhile, Capital Hospital Director Dr Laxmidhar Sahu said the facility will store mother’s milk to be supplied to hospitals across the state if the need arises. Mothers, who have excess milk, can donate their milk to this bank, he added.

