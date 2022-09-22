Sambalpur: A woman from Odisha’s Sonepur gave birth to quadruplets at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Wednesday. While three of the newborns are female, one is male. All of them weigh below one kilogram but their condition is stable, hospital sources said.

They are being treated in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital. The condition of the mother is also stated to be stable. Their mother, from Banjipali village under Binika block of Sonepur district, was admitted to the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at VIMSAR.

According to hospital sources, Kuni Suna of Banjipali village in Sonepur district was admitted to the hospital on Monday after she complained of labor pain. She gave birth to two baby girls at 2 pm, another girl at 2.02 pm, and a boy at 2.04 pm, hospital sources said.