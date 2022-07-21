Bhubaneswar: A woman duped a software engineer of Rs 24 lakh in Bhubaneswar on a matrimonial site. The victim hailing from the Jatni area has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station in Bhubaneswar. He alleged that on the website, a woman posed herself as an Odia girl from Balasore pursuing a medical course in California.

She introduced herself as Priya Gupta and asked the youth to help her release GBP worth Rs 70,000, stuck at the Delhi airport. With the help of a fake identity and false promises over a period of six months, the woman managed to get Rs 24 lakh from the youth and then went incommunicado, the complaint said. Police said that they have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the software engineer and an investigation in this connection has been started.