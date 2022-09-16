Bhubaneswar: The Suryakiran aerobatics display team put up an impressive display of jaw dropping maneuvers in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The exhibition by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force started at the Balijatra Ground located on the Kuakhai river bank near Jaripatana at around 10 am.

The rehearsal for the show was conducted on Thursday and a fleet of nine aircrafts took part in it. The event will be held to commemorate 75 years of Independence, officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event and at at least 1200 spectators will be able to witness the show on the riverbed. "Hello Bhubaneswar!" the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team tweeted along with a video of aircraft flying in the sky.

The Suryakiran (sunrays) will conduct another air show near the Raj Bhavan in Puri on Sunday. The IAF had held an air show in Cuttack in 2016 to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.