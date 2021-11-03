Bhubaneswar: Para Sports Association of Odisha, in coordination with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, will host the 4th National Para Badminton Championship in Bhubaneswar from 24-26 December. "About 400 players, including Paralympians, will be participating in this mega event," said Department of Sports and Youth Services officials.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “This will further cement Odisha’s position as the ‘Sports Capital Of India’ and inspire para-athletes to embrace sports."

Gold Medallist Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Pramod Bhagat tweeted "Happy to be part of Official announcement for 4th National Para Badminton Championship 2020. Looking forward to playing in front of home crowd from 24th - 26th December 2021."

