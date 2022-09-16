Bhubaneswar: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Odisha will get 5G service, along with other cities in the first phase of its launch. Vaishnaw while speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Bhubaneswar, said Odisha will have access to 5G telecom service in the very first phase, which will provide users 10 times the speed of 4G.

Around 13 cities are likely to get 5G telecom service across the country in the first phase. Vaishnaw also downplayed apprehensions over the radiation impact of 5G. The radiation from 5G is much below the WHO-recommended levels, he said. During an interactive session with students, the minister said the Centre has asked telecom operators to improve the quality of their service to roll out the high-speed Internet.

He said a 5G lab has been developed at IIT-Madras. On the occasion, Vaishnaw also said India is looking at developing hydrogen-powered trains by 2023. The railways are trying to connect the remote and unconnected areas of the country through its 'Gati Shakti' policy, and work on this is on the fast track, he added.