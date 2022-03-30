Bhubaneswar: As Anganwadi centres reopened across Odisha after a prolonged closure due to COVID19, the renovated Anganwadis in tribal majority Sundargarh district have become a key attraction for children and parents.

The Anganwadi centres developed under the modern concept of 'Building as Learning Aid' (BaLA) model are aimed at transforming the learning and imagination of young children during the important phase of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). The children and their parents were delighted to see the Anganwadis in a new avatar under BaLA. The district administration aims to transform all Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in the district as per the BaLA model.

This innovative programme is being implemented as a convergence project of the District Mineral Foundation, DMF Sundargarh and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC). The Anganwadi going children of the district accompanied by their parents received a warm welcome at the AWCs on the first day of reopening after COVID-19 pandemic. Various games and activities were organised for the children to acclimatize them to the centres.

Under the state government’s vision, many Anganwadi centres in Sundargarh district have been developed under the ‘Building as Learning Aid’ model. “I came with my daughter to the Anganwadi centre as it resumed after COVID. I am happy to see the new and attractive look of our Anganwadi. The painted interiors and various playing aids are provided to engage as well as educate the children in a playful environment," said Rinki Kaudi, a parent from Kirei Gram Panchayat in Sundargarh district.

Kaudi said Anganwadi Centre has taken a completely new shape under the BaLA model. “All Anganwadi Centres in Sundargarh are now being developed on the BaLA model which is a nationally recognised concept for strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). The BaLA model Anganwadis will thus engage our children in a playful atmosphere and help them learn with fun. This will aid in the children’s physical, mental and cognitive development," said Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector and DM Sundargarh.

Under the BaLA Model, Anganwadis are being made child friendly. Various colours and paintings adorn the walls, ceiling, floor and exterior of these centres. Solar system and cosmic elements on the ceiling, numbers and grammar on the walls, games like ludo on the floor etc have been painted to attract children while encouraging them towards learning in the early childhood stage. Moreover, a sandpit, slopes and swings installed in the play area at the Anganwadi premises will add to the amazing world of children.

The BaLA model centres in Sundargarh are equipped with low height child-friendly furniture. Moreover, a special Anganwadi Kit has been developed by the district administration for the Anganwadi children which contains Lego toys, puzzles, games, English and Odia alphabet and storybooks etc. “Our Anganwadi centre has got a facelift. Children are now excited to play with various toys and get immersed with the illustrations and paintings on the walls. It seems as if every wall of the centre now speaks to the children," said Muktilata Kido, a tribal mother from Bandhtola in Nuagaon Block.

Along with children, pregnant women and lactating mothers will also benefit from the modern Anganwadi centres. Drinking water and separate toilets for mother and child have been provisioned at the Anganwadis. Nutrition Garden is being facilitated at each Anganwadi to supplement the nutrition of the children. Each centre in the district will have a separate Mamata Gruha for Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHND), Counselling, Immunization, and other services under mother and child development. Sundargarh, the second largest district of Odisha in terms of geography, is a major mining region of the country. The Sundargarh district administration has developed a number of innovative welfare initiatives utilising the DMF & OMBADC funds.

