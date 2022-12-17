Kandhamal: In a selfless act of charity, a 70-year-old woman beggar donated Rs 1 lakh for the renovation of the old Jagannath temple in Phulbani in the district. Tula Behera has been in the habit of saving money by begging for alms on the steps of Phulbani Jagannath Temple, Shiva Temple and Sai Temple. One fine day, she found her savings having crossed Rs 1 lakh. She decided to donate it all to the same Jagannath temple, where she earned her living by begging from devotees.

At first, the temple committee was hesitant about receiving such a hefty sum of money from the elderly, but realising that this is her wish, they agreed and felicitated her with a shawl and garlands. Behera after the death of her husband surrendered herself to Lord Jagannath and since then she had been begging outside the temple.

Also read: Aged woman donates Rs 1 lakh earned through begging to temple in Karnataka

Speaking about the donation, Behera said, "I was saving money for years by begging for alms. I neither have any parents nor any children. And now, I am at the last stage of my life. I do not need any money. I will feel the purpose of my life on this earth has been fulfilled if I could do any service for Lord Jagannath."

The donation was accepted in the presence of the president of the temple management committee, Sunashir Mohapatra. He said that the donation will go into restoring the Jagannath temple and building a shelter home for saints. Temple priest Harishchandra Maharana, Rajat Mohanty, Vijay Mohanty, Sarat Chandra Sahu were also present.