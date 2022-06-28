Bhubaneswar(Odisha): Odisha scientist Dr Sandip Kumar Mishra on Monday claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in breast cancer as he has developed a medicine that will cure breast cancer. Dr Sandip Kumar Mishra, working at the Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), has developed the drug ‘Artemisinin’ from Estrogen Related Receptor beta (ERRβ) molecule from the leaves and flowers of Sweet wormwood plant (botanical name – Artemisia annua) claiming it to be successful in curing the breast cancer.

He proved that the cancer cells' migration and invasion can be restricted and controlled by Artemisinin in estrogen receptor-positive (ER-positive) breast cancer cells. The findings of Dr Mishra were published in the Nature group of journal’s British Journal of Cancer, which will help women suffering from breast cancer. The study has been accepted for publication in the International journal by Biomed Central, BMC Cancer.

Also Read: Make cancer notifiable disease, waive GST on drugs, check radiation therapy cost: Par panel to govt

Dr Mishra is all set for a clinical examination to treat breast cancer by using the drug. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and KIIT, Bhubaneswar, are collaborating with Dr Mishra. Dr Mishra has brought laurels to the State by winning this year’s BJ Kennedy Distinguished Research Excellence Award in Dubai for his consistent superior performance in molecular oncology.