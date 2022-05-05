Bhubaneswar (Odisha): India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General S C Mohapatra on Wednesday said that the conditions seem favourable for the formation of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days. Odisha had faced the wrath of cyclones consecutively for the past few years. "The state is well prepared for the eventuality if any. District collectors have been informed about the possible calamity," Mohapatra said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a clear picture of the possibility of a cyclone is yet to emerge.

The cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, the IMD said.

"As of today, we have not made any forecast regarding landfall of the system and probable area to be affected, "IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said adding that "it is too early to speak about a cyclone. People of the state got panicked following a flurry of posts on social media claiming that a cyclonic storm is coming to hit the state."

Mohapatra made it clear that all low pressures in the sea do not take shape of cyclones and many of them fizzle out within the sea. "The IMD is closely monitoring the development taking place in the South Andaman Sea. We will be able to make a prediction (about cyclone) only after the low pressure is formed," he said.

Also read: Very severe cyclone 'Yaas' likely to hit Odisha coast on May 26

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it is well prepared to face the eventuality of a cyclone hitting the state, and asked people not to start panic buying. Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain said the state government is ready to tackle any emergency and closely monitor the forecast of the India Meteorological Department.

In a Twitter post, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain urged people not to start panic buying to stock essential commodities. The minister said it might cause an artificial shortage in the market and this would only benefit unscrupulous traders. Swain said the food supplies department is monitoring the market and stringent action will be taken against those resorting to hoarding and black marketing. The people of Odisha have witnessed successive cyclonic storms during summer for the last three years. They are Cyclone Yaas in 2021, Cyclone Amphan in 2020 and Cyclone Fani in 2019.

with Agency inputs