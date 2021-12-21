Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported its first two Omicron positive cases today, informed the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.

Both the patients, who tested positive have foreign travel history, linked to Nigeria and Qatar. Total seven samples of Covid positive foreign returnees were sent for genome sequencing to confirm Omicron cases, out of which two were found positive, as informed by the officials.

So far, Odisha is the 12th state in the country to have reported Omicron positive cases, raising the total count in the country to 173.

