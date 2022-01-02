Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, the Odisha government has decided to postpone the reopening of primary schools. The physical model of teaching in primary schools for classes 1 to 5 students was earlier scheduled to resume from January 3, 2022.

State I & PR department on Sunday said that the State government has decided to postpone the reopening of the primary schools owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the past two days. It is pertinent to mention here that Odisha reported 424 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Five more test Omicron positive in Odisha

“As per our previous decision, nodal officers had started visiting schools across the State. As a lot of parents and guardians expressed their reservations and owing to rise in Covid-19 cases, the State government has decided to postpone the reopening of primary schools,” said School and Mass Education Minister, Sameer Ranjan Dash.