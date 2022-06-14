Puri (Odisha): A police complaint has been lodged against AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his comment on the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri. Priyadarshan Pattnaik, the convener of the organization 'Jagannath Sena' lodged the complaint against Owaisi at the Singhadwar Police Station on Monday.

Last month, Owaisi during a party rally in Surat had said that the Jagannath Temple was built on a razed Buddhist place of worship. He claimed that Swami Vivekananda had written in a book that the iconic temple was built after a Buddhist place of worship was razed. Speaking to the media, Pattnaik lashed out at Owaisi over his remarks and dubbed him as a "vicious person" seeking to incite confrontation over religious beliefs.