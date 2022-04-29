Kandhamal (Odisha): An MLA from Phulbani here appeared for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination at the age of 70. MLA Angada Kanhar took the exam on Friday, breaking his hiatus from studies after more than four decades after he discontinued studies in 1978. The man has set a gleaming example before people on how age is not a bar to learning something new or getting educated.

The exam that Kanhar appeared for was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) began at 8 am amid tight security. A total of 5,71,909 students appeared for the High School Certificate Examination, while 9,378 appeared for the State Open School Certificate Examination and 4,443 for the Madhyama exams, all conducted in a total of 3,540 centers. The exams are scheduled to continue till May 6.

Notably, the MLA had grabbed headlines last year too for sticking to his farming background while continuing his role as a legislator.

