Bhubaneswar: With a decline of daily COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the state government is planning to begin classes for the students of Classes 1 to 7.

“As the possibility of COVID-19 third wave is minimal, we are planning to reopen the schools for classes I to VII after Diwali,” said School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

After consulting with School and Mass Education Department and taking the suggestions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, offline classes for Classes 1 to 7 may be resumed in a phased manner, the minister added.

Currently, offline classes are held for students of classes 8 to 12.

Meanwhile, the state has decided to extend the unlock process till December 1, retaining the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in all urban areas during the month. The weekend shutdown will not be in effect, an official order said.

All kinds of shops, malls, and business establishments will remain open from 5 am to 10 am every day, a release issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.

The state government will also issue separate guidelines on the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive month.

District magistrates, municipal commissioners and police commissioners in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack region are empowered to impose appropriate restrictions after taking stock of developing situations with regard to Covid-19.