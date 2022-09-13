Adava(Odisha): A mob of people of around 200 people stormed the Adava police station in Odisha's Gajapati district on Tuesday to oppose the arrest of one of the villagers accused of ganja smuggling. Seven policemen were reportedly injured after the mob beat them up. The perpetrators also purportedly vandalized the property at the police station premises.

Odisha: Mob thrashes cops opposing villager's arrest for ganja smuggling

"Protesters broke open the gate of the police station, thrashed personnel and ransacked properties. All of them were armed. At least seven to eight personnel were injured in the melee," the officer, who was at the scene, said. Senior police officers are currently trying to pacify the protesters, he added.

As per the received information, the Adava police had arrested an accused youth of Jharanapur village on the suspicions of ganja smuggling after raiding his residence in the village. The irate locals alleged that the accusations were false and demanded an immediate release of the arrested villagers. When the police did not comply with their demands, they thrashed the officials at the police station. They also reportedly staged a dharna in front of the police station before attacking it.

Adava is around 270 kms from Bhubaneswar and around 120 kms from district headquarters town Paralakhemundi. Paralakhemundi is the district headquarter of the Gajapati district.