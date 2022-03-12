Khurda(Odisha): Odisha MLA from Chillika Assembly seat, Prashant Jagdev was on Saturday assaulted by a mob after he allegedly plowed his vehicle into a crowd at a Panchayat Samiti election venue in Khurda district, leaving at least 25 people including two journalists and seven policemen injured.

The incident took place outside Banpur's block office where Jagdev, who was on his way to the office, drove his vehicle through the crowd of people who had gathered there for the election, resulting in injuries to the 25 people including a woman cop.

Odisha MLA allegedly rams vehicle into crowd, severealy assulted by mob

Later, the outraged locals assaulted the MLA, whom they said was drunk and suffered injuries, while mob also vandalized his vehicle. Jagdev was rescued by police and was rushed to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Khordha Superintendent (SP) Alekh Chandra Pahi said that 10 police personnel suffered serious injuries in the incident. “Banpur IIC is also among the 10 police personnel who have sustained injuries, said Pahi. As many as 10 supporters of different political parties were also injured in the accident. Chilika MLA has also sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by an irate mob. Initially, the legislator was admitted to Tangi hospital and later shifted to Bhubaneswar,” said Pahi. He further said, “No deaths have been reported in the incident yet. We have launched an investigation into the incident and appropriate action will be taken against the culprit."

Jagdev, who has been in news for unruly behavior, was suspended from BJD in September last year for allegedly assaulting a BJP leader near Chilika lake. He was arrested a month after in connection with the incident.