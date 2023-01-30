Bhubaneswar: The accused, ASI Gopal Krishna Das, who killed Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, was dismissed from the service, said Rahul Jain, SP Jharsuguda, on Monday. The accused is under police custody and will be forwarded to the court for police remand. The investigation of the case is underway. The Crime Branch team seized one 9mm pistol and three rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset of the accused Krishna Das. The firearm and ammunition will be sent for ballistic examination and opinion, said police.

The minister succumbed to bullet injuries, confirmed hospital authorities on Sunday. Das was airlifted to Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda where he was shot at by an Assistant Sub-Inspector while getting out of his car during an event. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited his family members at the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, Patnaik expressed his shock and distress over the incident, said a statement later in the day from the Chief Minister's office. "CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. He was an asset to both the government and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha" it said.

An eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao, said the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range. "This incident occurred at about 12.30 pm at Gandhi Chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said. "At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, the crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw police personnel running away after shooting from close range. The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.