Cuttack (Odisha): A 53-year-old man hacked five members of his elder brother’s family, including two minor children to death, in Odisha’s Cuttack district after he was allegedly assaulted by them over some property dispute, police said on Tuesday. The deceased are identified as Alekh Sahoo (55), his wife Smruti Rekha Prusty (50), their daughter Sandhya (18), and sons Saurav (12) and Sai (8).

The accused Shiva Sahoo later released a confessional video on social media regretting the murder of his elder brother, the latter’s wife, and children at Kusupur village and surrendered before the Balichandrapur police station. The incident occurred at Kusupur village under Mahanga police station in Cuttack. The accused was at loggerheads with his elder brother over some family dispute.

Balichandrapur police inspector Ramakanta Muduli said, “Shiva Sahoo surrendered around noon on Tuesday and said he had committed the crime in a fit of rage last night after he was assaulted by his elder brother’s family on the previous day over a protracted dispute.” In the video that has gone viral, Sahoo claimed that he realized his mistake only in the morning after seeing the bodies which were lying in a pool of blood. “I had lost my cool after I was thrashed by each member of my elder brother’s family”, he said in the video.

Police said Shiva Sahoo on Tuesday morning locked the house from outside, made a video using his mobile phone recounting the incident, and then went to the police station. Cuttack (Rural) Superintendent of Police B Jugal Kishore said, "a case has been registered and an investigation has started. The villagers also said that the two brothers were at loggerheads over some property dispute which led to the murder."

(With Agency inputs)