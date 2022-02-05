Kalahandi: A journalist in Odisha's Kalahandi district was killed by explosives planted by Maoists on Saturday. Rohit Kumar Biswal, who is working as a reporter for a local newspaper, went to the Karlakhunta bridge in the region after receiving information about Maoist posters surfacing in the area.

The posters, as per information, directed the locals to boycott the Panchayat elections. Upon reaching the spot, Biswal started taking pictures of the posters, which is when he was blown away by a high-intensity explosion.

It is being suspected that land mines were planted near the bridge and Biswal accidentally stepped on it.

Upon receiving information, the Kalahandi Police and CRPF rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

The deceased was a resident of town Madanpur-Rampur in Kalahandi.

