Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that his government has created a fund of Rs 147 crore to bear treatment expenses of people injured in road accidents during the first 48 hours of the mishap.

Expressing concern over the rising number of deaths due to road accidents. Naveen Patnaik announced that the State government has constituted a fund of Rs 147 crore for the purpose. He said that "the expenses for treatment of road accident victims for the first 48 hours shall be met from this fund. The state government has, therefore, created a fund of Rs 147 crore for immediate treatment of the injured."

The chief minister said while addressing a programme in Sambalpur district on Tuesday. He distributed smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), which will provide as many as 7.73 lakh beneficiaries in the district. Patnaik further said, "It was essential to provide treatment to victims within the first 48 hours, expenses for which will be borne by his government. The scheme will be very beneficial for the needy people."

The state government bears all the expenses from testing to treatment for all patients during the COVID pandemic, Patnaik added.

