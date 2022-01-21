Mayurbhanj: Two Odisha government officials from the District Planning Board on Friday accused Union Minister Bisheshwar Tudu of manhandling them in Baripada, located in Mayurbhanj district of the state.

Tudu allegedly thrashed the District Planning Board Deputy Director Ashwini Mallik and Assistant Director Debashis Mohapatra after calling them to his party office for a review meeting. Both the officials, who suffered injuries, have been admitted to the Baripada Medical College and Hospital.

As per information, Tudu thrashed the duo with an iron bar as well as a chair. While Mallik has sustained minor injuries, one of Mohapatra's hands has been fractured due to the beating.

The Union Minister, later on, denied all allegations of the incident, saying the allegations were baseless and it was an attempt to tarnish his image ahead of assembly elections in Odisha.