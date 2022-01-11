Bhubaneswar: As Odisha breaches 100 Omicron cases tally the Odisha government has ordered TATA Omisure kits to detect Omicron, informed Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health.

The detection of the virus is being delayed because of the surge in Omicron cases in the state especially as genomic sequencing is underway.

The virus will be detected directly through the Omisure RT-PCR kit. The kit is designed to detect Omicron directly without genomic sequencing.

Odisha is the first state in the country to order the Omisure testing kit. The order was issued by the Department of Health to bring in more kits than needed, while the Tata MD (Tata MD) also accepted the order.

Meanwhile, 103 omicron cases have been identified in Odisha.

