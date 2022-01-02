Balangir: Stealing goats for the New Year’s eve feast proved costlier for a policeman as he was suspended from duty for the offence in Belangir district of Odisha on December 31.

Suman Mallick, the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Sindhekela Police Station in Balangir district, along with his associates, had allegedly stolen two goats belonging to a local man Sankirtana Guru and slaughtered the animals for a feast on the eve of New Year.

The source said that the owner of the goats had requested the ASI not to kill them. But, Mallick threatened the local for preventing him from killing the animals. Later, he enjoyed the feast with his colleagues.

Reacting to the incident, hundreds of villagers staged a dharna in front of the Sindhekela Police Station demanding stern action against the erring ASI and other officials. Taking the issue seriously, the Superintendent of Police, Balangir, placed Suman Mallick under suspension to pacify the irate locals.