Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who turned 76 on Saturday, has decided not to celebrate his birthday owing to the prevailing Covid situation in the state, according to the CMO statement. The BJD supremo is giving his birthday celebrations a miss for the fourth consecutive year. He did not allow any function on his birthday in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

In the statement, Patnaik, also the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), called upon his supporters, well-wishers and party leaders not to visit his residence, Naveen Nivas, and instead help the families of those who died of Covid. He also encouraged his well-wishers to donate blood and plasma on the occasion.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister had also given his birthday celebrations a miss in 2016 to express his solidarity with the jawans killed in the Uri terror attack and in 2013 and 2014 when Odisha was hit by cyclonic storms Phailin and Hudhud respectively.

