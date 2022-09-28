Bengaluru: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is on a visit to Bengaluru to woo potential investors as the State gears up for the "Make in Odisha Conclave '22" in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4.

Multiple one-to-one meetings with potential investors across sectors like food-processing, aerospace and defence, and healthcare were held on Tuesday to discuss possibilities of investing in Odisha, officials said. Indian information technology industry czar and founder-chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji, was among those who met Patnaik, who was accompanied by a senior government of Odisha delegation which had one-to-one meetings with several potential investors here, it was stated.

The government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, is organising "Odisha Investors' Meet" here on Wednesday evening. "The idea behind organising this is to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to the potential investors and help them to form an informed decision to invest in Odisha to meet the ever-growing demands in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as the ASEAN Markets," officials said.

The Chief Minister will be meeting senior industrialists to discuss their plans for Odisha and personally invite them to the "Make in Odisha Conclave '22", they said. "Odisha with its long coastline and developed ports in Dhamra, Paradeep and Gopalpur acts as a Gateway to East and SouthEast Asia", according to officials. The Chief Minister is expected to highlight the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his government and ask the industrialists to explore Odisha as a potential destination for setting up their business units, they said. Some of the major potential investors across sectors including e-commerce and IT space are scheduled to have one-on-one meetings with Patnaik, it was stated. (PTI)