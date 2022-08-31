Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred with the prestigious Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award on September 4 by former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at a function to be held in New Delhi on September 4. The award is being conferred on the Odisha CM for his outstanding leadership and contribution to society. The award ceremony is reportedly scheduled to be held at the India International Centre Auditorium, New Delhi.

The Capital Foundation Society noted in its document that “Under the leadership of Patnaik, Odisha’s transformative journey began and the state witnessed rapid strides in every sector over the next two decades. His simplicity, kind-heartedness and impeccable integrity have won the hearts of the people of Odisha,” a report said.

The Capital Foundation Society, established in 1987 is one of the most prestigious voluntary organisations in India which has been engaged in providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international importance. The Board of Governors of the Capital Foundation Society include Judges of the Supreme Court, cabinet ministers, senior civil servants, political leaders representing different parties and interests, academics, defence and police chiefs, jurists, social workers, etc.

The Capital Foundation Awardees included former Prime Minister I K Gujaral, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, senior jurist Fali S. Nariman, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee. (Agency inputs)