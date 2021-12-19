Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated O-hub, a flagship initiative of the Government of Odisha, to support Start-up formation and subsequent scale-up.

The incubation hub is located in the Special Economic Zone, Patia, Bhubaneswar and offers a 1,50,000 square feet area with a state-of-the-art facility, plug-n-play infrastructure to support start-up activities within the state.

The hub will accommodate a large number of start-ups and play a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship in Odisha.

The O-hub, Patnaik said, will facilitate 200 start-ups every year in diverse sectors like healthcare, renewable energy, ICT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, internet of things, handlooms and handicrafts, and agri-technology.

He expressed happiness over the creation of "more than 1200 start-ups so far under Odisha Start-up Policy 2016 that generated 10,000 employment opportunities in the state".

The state, the CM said he was confident, will achieve the goal of 5000 start-ups by 2025.