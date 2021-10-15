Bhubaneswar: As many as 45 tourists had a narrow escape onboard the Toy Train at Nandankanan Zoological Park here today after it caught fire.

The fire was reported from the engine of the toy train due to a technical snag, said Sanjeet Kumar, deputy director, Nandankanan Zoological Park official.

Kumar added that the Toy Train operation will remain suspended tomorrow.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha had flagged off the eco-friendly, battery-operated toy train at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Friday last.