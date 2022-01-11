Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has raised the age limit of government jobs by three years. Now, the applicants of the general category will be able to apply for government jobs till the age of 38 years. The age limit has been fixed at 43 years for ST, SC, OBC and female candidates.

Odisha State Cabinet meeting was held on Monday. In a meeting chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik, the state government has approved the proposal to increase the age limit for applying for government jobs. This relief has been given for the upcoming vacancies from 2021 to 2023.

Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that the recruitment process is getting delayed due to Covid-19. During this many applicants crossed their age limit. For this reason, the government has decided to increase the age limit for government jobs. Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that "this relaxation will be applicable for job notifications for 2021, 2022 and 2023."

With this, applicants of the general category will be able to apply till 38 years. The upper age limit of 43 years has been fixed for ST, SC, OBC and women candidates coming under the purview of reservation. The age limit has been increased from 38 years to 48 years for the general category of physically challenged candidates. The age limit has been fixed at 53 years for the physically challenged applicants of the reserved category.

According to Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, the Cabinet has also approved the tenders for five mega rural drinking water supply projects worth Rs 1,338.69 crore in the districts. These projects in Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Cuttack districts are likely to be completed in two years. The government has decided to allocate 618.665 acres of government land free of cost to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar.