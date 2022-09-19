Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Senior BJP leader and Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Sethi passed away on Monday at the age of 61 years while undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment in hospital. Sethi breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, according to the institute's additional superintendent Pravash Ranjan Tripathy. For the last one month, Sethi has been put under intensive care at the premier hospital due to kidney complications. Sethi was serving as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly.

Born on June 5, 1961, Bishnu Sethi currently holds the position of vice-president in the Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was the MLA from the Chandabali Assembly constituency from 2000 to 2004. He is also a poet and writer in Odia.

In the year 1995, he served as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Council. Later, he worked as Odisha state vice-president of BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha. In 2,000, Sethi was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Chandabali. During his first time as an MLA, he represented Odisha in an interaction with the Karnataka State Assembly Estimates Committee. In 2004, Bishnu Sethi again contested as an MLA candidate from BJP and BJD united alliance but he lost the battle.

In 2006, Sethi was selected as the chairman of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation. In 2009 and 2014, Sethi again entered the fray as the BJP candidate from the Dhamanagar assembly constituency. But he could not win the elections. Regardless of the defeats, by virtue of his oratorical and organisational skills, he became the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the eastern parts of Odisha. In 2016, he has been appointed as state vice-president of Odisha BJP. in 2019, Sethi won from Dhamnagar as an MLA and became the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly.