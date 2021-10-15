Bhubaneswar (Odisha): L Eswar Rao who hails from Jatni village in Khurda district has chosen a unique way to wish people on the occasion of Dussehra by his creativity. A miniature artist by profession Rao crafted an eco-friendly idol of Goddess Durga inside a 750 ml bottle and sought the blessings of the Goddess to free people from Covid-19.

"As Odisha government has prohibited darshan for people at puja pandals to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the city. As an artist and devotee of maa Durga, I have crafted an eco-friendly idol of Goddess Durga inside a 750 ml bottle. The idol is made with small pieces of clay and framed on glass plates inside the bottle. I have coloured the idol and used decorative items to decorate the idol of Durga," Rao said, adding that it took him seven days to complete it.

His initiative to make the idol stems from the fact that he wants also to create awareness among people towards the conservation of the natural environment.

He further also appealed to people to adhere to Covid norms to beat the pandemic situation.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days.

