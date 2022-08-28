Dhenkanal: At least five people, including a minor, were killed in a road accident in the Kamakshyanagar area in Odisha's Dhenkanal district early this morning. The incident occurred at Patharkhamba Chowk on the National Highway-53 when a coal-laden truck hit a three-wheeler they were travelling in. The deceased, identified as Adikanda Samal (48), Pahali Samal (45), Ananta Samal (35), Ankur Samal (54) and Kalia Samal (14), all hailed from Bangura village. All of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot, informed the police.

The driver and helper of the truck are absconding, and efforts are underway to track them, he added. District Collector Saroj Sethi has announced financial assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.