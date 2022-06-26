Cuttack (Odisha): A divine instruction to an Odisha man led to the discovery of 14 antique brass idols, which were unearthed from a house at Nahabhanga village in the Biribati area here in the district on Sunday. The ancient brass idols were of Hindu Gods and Goddesses discovered during the excavation inside the house belonging to Dinabandhu Behera.

According to media reports, a few days ago, the owner of the house received a divine instruction in his dream stating that the idols are buried underneath his house. Quiet strange is that a crack was exactly found on the floor of the house just as he dreamt of. Following the instructions in his dream, a portion of a room of the house was excavated to confirm the presence of the idols underneath.

After the excavation, the idols of Garuda (Lord Vishnu’s mount), Trinity (Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma), Lord Ganesha, Nandi (Lord Shiva’s mount), Goddess Durga, Goddess Saraswati, Ram Darbar (Lord Ram along with sibling Laxman and wife Sita and Lord Hanuman sitting under His feet), Panchamukhi Hanuman, a Shivling and one sacred Shaligram stone were found.

Later, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India officials reached the site and examined the idols. The villagers out of sheer curiosity thronged Dinabandhu Behera's house to see the ancient idols of deities. Some of the villagers even demanded that a temple be formed here so that the idols could be offered prayers.