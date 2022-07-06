Rayagada (Odisha): A woman was killed on the spot and 30 others suffered severe injuries when a private bus overturned on the NH-326 in Odisha. The accident occurred late Tuesday night when the private bus turned turtle on the national highway near Hatikhamba village of Mukundpur panchayat under the Chandili police limits in Rayagada district.

On being informed about the accident by the locals, the police and personnel from the fire services rushed to the spot. The injured passengers were rescued and transported to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. According to a senior police official, five persons are still in critical condition.

The deceased woman was identified, as Sunita Satpathy. She hailed from the Paralakhemundi town in Odisha's Gajapati district. Satpathy was a school teacher. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. According to an eyewitness, the ill-fated bus named 'Saikrupa' was on way to Umerkote from Paralakhemundi when it met with the accident.

The incident took place around midnight after the driver lost control of the bus. The police have launched a probe to find out more details about the mishap.