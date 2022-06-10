Puri(Odisha): Odia mountaineer Chinmaya Maharana residing from Raghurajpur in Puri successfully scaled the highest peak of the African continent Mt Kilimanjaro on Thursday. After reaching the mountain, he displayed the Patachitra of Lord Jagannath’s Nagarjuna Besha at the peak. With financial backing and support from the State Government as well as the Puri district administration and Odisha, Chinmaya Maharana started to trek on June 3. Earlier, he participated in trekking and scaled many mountains. He hoisted the national flag at the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. District Commissioner Samarth Burma congratulated Chinmay on his achievement.

Chinmaya Maharana has successfully climbed Mt Yunam (6111mtr/20049 ft) Himalayan Range, Mt Rudugaira (19000 ft) Uttarkashi, Mt Palung II (18000 ft) Sikkim Himalaya, Mt Stock Kangri (6153mtr/20187 ft) Ladakh, Mt Ranisui (13123 ft) Manali, Lambaduag (11482 ft) Manali, Shetadhara Peak (15700 ft) Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Meet Telangana's seven-year-old Bal Shakti Puraskar awardee who scaled Africa's tallest mountain

He has completed the basic mountaineering course from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) and the Advance Mountaineering Course from the renowned the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM & WS) and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) Darjeeling. He is the first person from Odisha to have hoisted the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Flag on the top of the Mt Yunam peak last year.