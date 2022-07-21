Bhubaneswar: Odia television and film actress Rajeswari Ray Mohapatra passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday after battling brain and lung cancer. Rajeswari's health condition worsened on Wednesday night and she was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing emergency treatment.

The actor had in 2019 announced that she was diagnosed with cancer and said she would recover from it. Rajeswari started her journey in the Odia television industry as an anchor and later went on to act in several serials and films. Her death is being widely condoled by her fraternity. “I am shocked to hear the untimely demise of her. She was like a sister to me. She has not lost the battle against cancer. Despite all odds, she never failed to share the joy and inspire others. As a person, she had a very positive mindset,” actor Somesh said in a statement.