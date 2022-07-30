Cuttack: Barsha Priyadarshini, an Odia film actress moved the Odisha High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Her mother and niece have also filed applications in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Actress Barsha Priyadarshini is the wife of BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty, who is also an Odia film actor.

As per reports, some offending comments were made against the staffers of MP Anubhav Mohanty. These remarks were made against Mohanty's employees about their caste.

Hence in the matter, Delhi police had issued summons to Barsha Priyadarshini and her relatives related to the complaint filed in July 2019. A team from Delhi police had also visited Cuttack on July 25 last year in this regard. Barsha Priyadarshini and her sister had then visited Purighat police station to receive the notice. It may be recalled that the case regarding the marital discord between the two actors has been pending before the Court.