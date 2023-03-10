Hassan: An 85-year-old man from Karnataka's Hassan has become the first person in India to die from H3N2 influenza infection, according to the Health Department Commissioner, D. Randeep. The victim, identified as Hire Gowda, was admitted to the hospital on February 24 and died on March 1. His sample was sent for testing after his death, which returned a positive result on March 6.

The officials have reported that the deceased had underlying comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension. After the man's death, the Health Department decided to monitor people above 60 years of age. The commissioner has sought a full report on the elderly man's death from the doctors and advised against self-medication in case of symptoms. He also told people to consult a doctor if they develop symptoms.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar held a special meeting with experts regarding the detection of the new H3 N2 virus. Specialist doctors and health department officials participated in the meeting. The meeting was held after the Union Health Ministry issued a notice to all the states to chalk out a strategy to deal with the virus.

The Health Minister said that the H3N2 virus is not dangerous, but precautionary measures are necessary. He emphasized that there is no need to panic, but precautionary measures are necessary to contain the virus. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, infections with H3N2v have mostly been associated with prolonged exposure to pigs at agricultural fairs. Limited human-to-human spread of this virus has been detected in the past as well, but no sustained or community spread of H3N2v has been identified at this time.

Karnataka has already reported more than 50 cases of H3N2 influenza infection. The state government is urging people to take precautions and follow preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus. The Health Department has advised people to maintain proper hygiene, wash their hands regularly, and wear masks in public places.

The death of an 85-year-old man due to H3N2 influenza infection in Karnataka has raised concerns among the state authorities. The Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and urging people to take precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus. The government is taking all necessary steps to prevent any further casualties due to H3N2 influenza.