Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Spectators witnessed a spectacular display of the rich cultural heritage of the North East at the three-day Octave Festival at Srinagar in Uttarakhand. Dancers in colourful clothes, steeped in the culture and tradition of their respective States, performed folk dances of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, mesmerizing the audience.

Over 250 artists from eight States are participating in the festival, organized by the Union Government. "The three-day Octave Festival of the North East is being organized by the Government of India in Srinagar Garhwal. The festival was inaugurated by State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj. Artists from 8 states are participating in this festival, which includes more than 250 artists from Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Sikkim," stated a release by the State Government. The festival was inaugurated on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that such programs play an important role in cultural exchange between States."Such programs play an important role in sharing the culture of other states with each other. This has increased the possibilities of tourism. He said that the people of Uttarakhand will also be able to understand the folk culture of the North East through Octave Festival," he said.

Octave Festival of the North East was started by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India to provide the right platform for the artists and artisans of the North East region to showcase their rich cultural heritage in the event of Octave-2022. The region comprises eight states namely Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, and Sikkim, hence the name Octave.