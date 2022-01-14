New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday organized a briefing meeting for observers to be deployed for the forthcoming general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by 1400 officials, with 140 officials attending it physically at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and the rest joining virtually from States/UTs.

Officers are drawn from IAS, IPS, IRS, and other accounts services across the country are deployed as general, police, and expenditure observers.

Addressing the crucial meet, CEC Sushil Chandra said, "Observers during elections are the eyes and ears of the poll body and they should be totally in command with eagle-eye on issues to ensure the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and safe elections".

CEC Chandra asked observers to be updated with all electoral processes, including postal ballot facility for absentee voters in the category of sr citizens, PwD electors, and Covid-19 suspects or affected persons; vigilant for any lapses in Model Code of Conduct and other ECI guidelines; strict enforcement of COVID guidelines as also counting procedures.

Emphasizing the urgent need to prevent any abuse of monetary power in these upcoming assembly elections, Chandra underscored that the poll body has zero-tolerance towards money power or any kind of inducements and urged expenditure observers to sharpen their skills and be innovative in countering newer methods of inducement.

Shedding light on the significance of the cVigil App that empowers citizens to report cases of any violation, CEC asked observers to ensure proper publicity of this app so that citizens could be empowered and prompt action by flying squads, surveillance team could be taken against the guilty on the reports filed by the voters.

Directing that all the three observers (General, Police & Expenditure) should work in coordination with enforcement agencies, CEC asked the observers to visit more and more polling booths to check for assured minimum facilities to facilitate senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and women voters.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while speaking at this crucial meet highlighted the paramount role of these observers for ensuring smooth, free, fair, and safer elections and added that they need to be accessible and visible to the voters, candidates, and political parties to personally attend to their suggestions & grievance redressal.

Cautioning the observers that even stray instances of human errors by polling personnel, non-compliance of covid protocols even at polling material distribution centers can create a deviant narrative and derail the smooth conduct of elections, Rajiv Kumar asked observers to be vigilant and report any critical incident immediately to the Commission.

The Election Commissioner, during his address, stressed that observers should play a critical role in the deployment of Central Paramilitary forces in ensuring peaceful and intimidation-free elections.

He also highlighted various initiatives taken by the Commission for enhanced voter turnout including identification of low voter turn-out booths in the previous assembly elections.

Due to threats posed by Omicron, there is an enhanced role of virtual rallies in the current times and thus there is a strong need to curtail misinformation and hate campaigns on social media platforms, said Chandra.