Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Vulgar dance was performed at a Ramlila show in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Taking serious note of the matter, the police initiated action against more than 10 persons, including the organisers of the event. A video of the obscene dance related to Purana Bazar locality under Bahjoi police station limits in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media.

Obscene dance at Ramlila show in UP

Unfortunately, the organisers of the event used a religious platform to show vulgarity to the public. In the video, the scantily clad women dance to the tunes of Bollywood numbers. ETV Bharat did not confirm the authenticity of the viral video. Police registered cases against organisers of the event as well as three dancers. The case was lodged with the Bahjoi police station on Wednesday.