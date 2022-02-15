New Delhi: NCP leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday said that the teachers removing hijab before entering schools in Karnataka 'showed the malice behind it while objections on students could be arguable'.

"The objection to girl students wearing hijab in schools in Karnataka is arguable due to the prescribed uniform. But objection to teachers wearing hijab exposes malice behind it by those who create a scene on the subject," Majeed Memon said. The reaction comes after multiple videos surfaced in which it was allegedly shown that students and teachers were asked to remove hijab outside the gate of the school.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the petitions filed in connection with the hijab row in schools and colleges till Tuesday. Last week, the high court had restrained students from wearing hijab or any other religious attire until further orders.

Also Read: Hijab not an issue in Bihar, people respect each other's religious sentiments: Nitish Kumar

"Schools up to 10th standard have reopened today (Monday). A few incidents have been reported from various districts. A meeting would be convened to discuss the standard operating procedures. School managements, principals and parents share the responsibility of obeying the high court order. It will create a conducive atmosphere for the high court to deliver its final judgement. We should maintain restraint till then," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Devdatt Kamat told the bench of Chief Justice Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin that the College Development Committee (CDC) has no legal statutory basis to frame rules on uniforms.

"The government's decision in this regard shows lack of wisdom and a legislator heading the committee will decide on fundamental rights. It is not legal to restrict the wearing of hijab," he argued. Kamat stated that all Central schools run by the Central government are allowing the wearing of hijab and petitioners have been wearing hijab of the same colour as the uniform since long.

(IANS)