New Delhi: Prevalence of overweight or obesity among men and women has increased in most States and Union Territories (UTs) across India, said the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) report.

At the national level, obesity increases from 21 percent to 24 percent among women and 19 to 23 percent among men. More than a third of women in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Manipur, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Lakshadweep (34-46 percent) are overweight or obese, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) report said.

However, India has made significant progress in population control measures in recent times. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR), an average number of children per woman, has further declined from 2.2 to 2.0 at the national level between NFHS-4 & 5.

“There are only five states in India, which are above the replacement level of fertility of 2.1. They are Bihar (2.98), Meghalaya (2.91), Uttar Pradesh (2.35), Jharkhand (2.26) Manipur (2.17),” the report said.

Overall Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased substantially from 54 percent to 67 percent in the country. The use of modern methods of contraceptives has also increased in almost all States and UTs. Unmet needs for family planning have witnessed a significant decline from 13 percent to 9 percent. The unmet need for spacing, which remained a major issue in India in the past has come down to less than 10 percent.

As per the report, the proportion of pregnant women who had an ANC visit in the first trimester increased from 59 to 70 percent between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5. In most of the States, the maximum increase of 25 percentage points in Nagaland, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Haryana was noticed. In contrast, Goa, Sikkim, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh showed a marginal decrease in first trimester ANC visits.

Institutional births have increased substantially from 79 percent to 89 percent in India. Even in rural areas around 87 percent of births are delivered in Institutions and the same is 94 percent in urban areas. Institutional births increased by a maximum of 27 percentage points in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by over 10 percentage points in Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Over 91 percent of districts have more than 70 percent of births in the last 5 years that took place in health facilities.

Significantly, the level of stunting among children under five years has marginally declined from 38 to 36 percent in India in the last four years. Stunting is higher among children in rural areas (37 percent) than in urban areas (30 percent) in 2019-21. Variation in stunting ranges from the lowest in Puducherry (20 percent) to and highest in Meghalaya (47 percent). A notable decrease in stunting was observed in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Sikkim (7 percentage points each), Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur (6 percentage points each), and Chandigarh and Bihar (5 percentage points each).

In NFHS-5, more than three-fourths (77 percent) of children aged 12-23 months were fully immunized, compared with 62 percent in NFHS-4. Full vaccination coverage among children ranges from 57 percent in Nagaland to 95 percent in DNH & DD. Odisha (91 percent), Tamil Nadu (89 percent), and West Bengal (88 percent) also have shown relatively higher immunization coverage.

NFHS-5 shows an overall improvement in SDG indicators in all States and UTs.

The extent to which married women usually participate in three household decisions (about health care for themselves; making major household purchases; visiting their family or relatives), according to the NFHS-5 report, indicates that their participation in decision making is high, ranging from 80 percent in Ladakh to 99 percent in Nagaland and Mizoram. Rural (77 percent) and urban (81 percent) differences are found to be marginal. The prevalence of women having bank or savings accounts that they use has increased from 53 to 79 percent in the last 4 years.

Between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5, the use of clean cooking fuel (44 percent to 59 percent) and improved sanitation facilities (49 percent to 70 percent), including a hand-washing facility with soap and water (60 percent to 78 percent) have improved considerably.

“There has been a substantial increase in the proportion of households using improved sanitation facilities, which could be attributed to the Swachh Bharat Mission program,” the report said.

The report comprises detailed information on key domains of population, health, and family welfare and associated domains like characteristics of the population; fertility; family planning; infant and child mortality; maternal and child health; nutrition and anemia; morbidity and healthcare; women’s empowerment, etc.

The NFHS intends to provide reliable and comparable data relating to health and family welfare and other emerging areas in India.

The NFHS-5 survey work has been conducted in around 6.37 lakh sample households from 707 districts (as of March 2017) of the country from 28 States and 8 UTs, covering 7,24,115 women and 1,01,839 men to provide dis-aggregated estimates up to district level. The national report also provides data on socioeconomic and other background characteristics; useful for policy formulation and effective program implementation.

It is worth mentioning that NFHS-6, which is scheduled to be conducted during 2023-24, proposes to cover various new domain areas including Covid-19 hospitalization and distress financing, vaccinations, Director Benefit Transfers (DBT) under various welfare schemes initiated by the central government, migration, utilization of health services, etc.

Meanwhile, Thirty percent of women in India in the age group of 18-49 years have ever experienced physical violence since the age of 15, said the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) report.

Among women aged 18-49 who have been pregnant, 3 percent have experienced physical violence during any pregnancy in the 12 months preceding the survey, the survey report said.

It further said that women’s experience of physical violence increases with age, from 17 percent among women aged 18-19 to 32 percent among women aged 40-49. “The experience of violence is less common among never-married women than among women who have ever been married,” the report pointed out.

The experience of physical violence is more common among women in rural areas (32 percent) than among women in urban areas (24 percent). Significantly, women’s experience of violence declines sharply with women’s schooling and wealth. By schooling, the percentage of women who report physical violence declines from 40 percent among women with no schooling to 18 percent among women with 12 or more years of schooling.

Similarly, the experience of physical violence ranges from 39 percent among women in the lowest wealth quintile to 17 percent among women in the highest wealth quintile.

Among ever-married women aged 18-49 who have experienced physical violence since age 15, 84 percent report their current husband as the perpetrator of the violence, and 8 percent report their former husband.

For never-married women who have experienced physical violence since age 15, the most common perpetrators are mothers or step-mothers (59 percent), fathers or step-fathers (37 percent), sisters or brothers (27 percent), and teachers (9 percent).

The NFHS-5 report shows that sexual violence is most often committed by individuals with whom women have an intimate relationship. Among ever-married women aged 18-49 who have ever experienced sexual violence, 83 percent report their current husband, and 13 percent report a former husband as perpetrators. Among never-married women who reported sexual violence, the most common perpetrators were ‘other’ relatives (42 percent), followed by a current or former boyfriend (13 percent) and a family friend (10 percent).