Jaipur: National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to DGP ML Lather on Tuesday seeking an FIR against Chaksu MLA Ved Prakash Solanki regarding a Facebook post. Earlier, on Monday, Solanki shared a picture of family members of the victim of the Dausa gangrape murder case in revealing the identity of the victim.In the post, the family members of the victim are seen with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The identity of the victim is being exposed in the post.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma has accused Solanki of violating Section 228A of the IPC. Sharma cited the guidelines of the Supreme Court and have given directions to take strict legal action against Solanki within three days for revealing the identity of the rape victim.

