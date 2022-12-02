Kashipur (Uttarakhand): The Kashipur police on Thursday nabbed two residents of UP's Afzalgarh for allegedly abducting and raping a nursing student of JNM college here in the Kunda police station area. In the complaint lodged against the two accused, the victim said that she was abducted and raped by two people on a bike when she was returning home from her college with a friend in Moradabad district on November 29.

She further mentioned that she had called her friend Shivam to accompany her through the desolated Ramnagar Road. On the way, two bike-borne miscreants threatened Shivam and locked his bike, and then forced the victim to sit on their bike. The two miscreants were addressing each other by the names -- Gurwinder Guri and Vicky.

Also read: Youth accused of rape proved innocent after 5 years based on DNA test

The accused then took her to a deserted sugarcane field in Jaspur where they first consumed alcohol and allegedly raped her, and abandoned her near the Jaspur bus stand in the morning.

Kashipur SP Abhay Singh said that the victim noted the bike's number plate (UK-18-D-4132). After a factual and all-around consideration of the incident narrated by the victim, the accused were arrested. The accused were identified as Gurwinder Guri and Jaswant alias Vicky, residents of UP's Afzalgarh in Bijnor district. They had come to attend a funeral in the village, said the police. Further investigation into the incident is underway.