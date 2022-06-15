Bhopal: At least 50 nurses of Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital have lodged a complaint against Hospital Superintendent Dr. Deepak Maravi, accusing him of sexual harassment. The nurses have issued a letter to Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, following which an inquiry has been launched by the government into the allegations. Sarang has also ordered for the investigation to be completed within 10 days.

Seeing the seriousness of the complaint, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter which will be conducted by Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra, Sarang said. He noted that any concrete answers could be found only after the probe report arrives. The complaint in question states that even on May 30, a nurse was called by Maravi and was molested. The letter, as per information, primarily alleges that Dr. Maravi appears in the changing room in a drunk state and indulges in obscene acts. According to hospital sources, the letter states the incidents to have mostly occurred during night shifts.

Also read: Gwalior Shocker: Two youth 'rape' girl, live-stream act to friend

Speaking to ETV Bharat, however, Maravi refused to pay heed to the allegations, saying, "It is an official matter. When you're in the administration, such complaints are bound to arise. When you're trying to implement strict measures, people try to make such allegations. I will present my side only after discussing the issue with senior officials," he said.

Notably, this is not the first time the Superintendent to be subjected to such complaints. In 2016, too, allegations had emerged against Maravi of sending questionable WhatsApp messages to nurses."Today, an incident of indecent behavior with 50 female nurses of Bhopal's prestigious Hamidia Hospital has come to light. This is a very serious matter related to the safety of women in the workplace.

Madhya Pradesh is already at the fore of the country in atrocities against women and minor girls, even small girls are not safe and then this is the condition in the state? Is this good governance? Are this law and order? The government should investigate and take action in the Hamidia incident very seriously and justice should be ensured to the Corona warrior nurse sisters, the pride of the state" Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath tweeted out. (With agency inputs)